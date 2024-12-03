Delhi LG Boosts Home Guard and Medical Workforce with New Appointments
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena distributed offer letters to 1669 new Home Guards and approved 232 doctor appointments to strengthen the workforce. With support from BJP leaders, he emphasized prompt fulfilment of remaining positions amidst long delays in recruitments.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to bolster the frontline workforce, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena handed out offer letters to 1669 newly appointed Home Guards on Tuesday. Among them are 181 women recruits. This recruitment marks a major step, occurring after a gap of over 13 years.
During the event, attended by BJP leaders such as MP Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, and Yogendra Chandolia, Saxena assured that the remaining positions, hindered by legal cases, will be filled expeditiously. His message on social media expressed satisfaction at the new appointments, crucial amid overdue recruitment processes.
In a related development, the Lieutenant Governor approved the deployment of 232 General Duty Medical Officers across various Delhi government hospitals. These appointments aim to alleviate the long-standing strain on the healthcare system, following commitment efforts to address staffing gaps, previously filled temporarily by the AAP government. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP-led central govt only indulging in politics, has taken no step to check stubble burning: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.
Political Shift: Kailash Gahlot Joins BJP Amid Controversy
World seeing ray of hope in PM Modi on economic policy front: BJP president J P Nadda at election rally in Navi Mumbai.
India’s economy was 12th largest 10 years ago, PM Modi made it the fifth largest: BJP president J P Nadda at poll rally in Navi Mumbai.
Kailash Gahlot joins BJP, a day after resigning as Delhi govt minister and from Aam Aadmi Party.