Meta's Nuclear Ambitions: A New Era in AI Power

Meta has announced its search for nuclear power developers to help fulfill its artificial intelligence and environmental goals, marking a significant step in the tech industry's increasing interest in nuclear energy. The company aims to introduce 1 to 4 gigawatts of new U.S. nuclear power capacity by the early 2030s, according to a recent statement.

"Nuclear energy is essential for a cleaner, more reliable, and diversified electric grid," Meta stated. As U.S. data center power consumption is projected to triple by 2030, requiring approximately 47 gigawatts of new generation capacity, the need for sustainable energy solutions is crucial, per Goldman Sachs estimates.

The move is reflective of a broader industry trend. Microsoft recently partnered with Constellation Energy to reopen a unit at the Three Mile Island plant, and Amazon purchased a nuclear-powered data center earlier this year. Meta is also considering submissions for proposals until January 2025 from developers proficient in community involvement, development, and permitting, focusing on both small modular and larger nuclear reactors.

