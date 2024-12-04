Meta Embraces Nuclear for AI-Era Energy Needs
Meta is seeking proposals from nuclear power developers to meet AI and environmental goals. The company aims to add 1 to 4 gigawatts of nuclear capacity by the early 2030s, recognizing nuclear energy's potential in a diversified electric grid. Challenges include regulatory hurdles and fuel supply issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 04:44 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 04:44 IST
Meta Platforms Inc., a leading tech giant, is actively soliciting proposals from nuclear power developers as part of its strategy to align with artificial intelligence and environmental objectives.
The company announced plans to integrate 1 to 4 gigawatts of nuclear power capacity by the early 2030s to tackle an anticipated surge in electricity demand.
The move underscores a growing trend among major technology firms towards adopting nuclear energy solutions, despite significant regulatory challenges and potential local opposition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Powers Up: Renewable Energy Capacity Set for Major Surge
Odisha's Vision: A Renewable Energy Leader and Investment Hub
India and Australia Unveil Ambitious Renewable Energy Partnership
India and Australia Launch Renewable Energy Partnership to Boost Green Investment
India and Australia launch renewable energy partnership to boost two-way investment in solar, green hydrogen and the renewables workforce.