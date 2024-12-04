Meta Embraces Nuclear for AI-Era Energy Needs

Meta Platforms Inc., a leading tech giant, is actively soliciting proposals from nuclear power developers as part of its strategy to align with artificial intelligence and environmental objectives.

The company announced plans to integrate 1 to 4 gigawatts of nuclear power capacity by the early 2030s to tackle an anticipated surge in electricity demand.

The move underscores a growing trend among major technology firms towards adopting nuclear energy solutions, despite significant regulatory challenges and potential local opposition.

