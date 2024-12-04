Left Menu

Meta Embraces Nuclear for AI-Era Energy Needs

Meta is seeking proposals from nuclear power developers to meet AI and environmental goals. The company aims to add 1 to 4 gigawatts of nuclear capacity by the early 2030s, recognizing nuclear energy's potential in a diversified electric grid. Challenges include regulatory hurdles and fuel supply issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 04:44 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 04:44 IST
Meta Platforms Inc., a leading tech giant, is actively soliciting proposals from nuclear power developers as part of its strategy to align with artificial intelligence and environmental objectives.

The company announced plans to integrate 1 to 4 gigawatts of nuclear power capacity by the early 2030s to tackle an anticipated surge in electricity demand.

The move underscores a growing trend among major technology firms towards adopting nuclear energy solutions, despite significant regulatory challenges and potential local opposition.

