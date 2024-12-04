Delhi's Air Quality Woes: Slight Improvement, But Challenges Remain

The air quality in Delhi persisted in the 'poor' category for the third consecutive day, with an AQI of 211 recorded at 8 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board. While drone footage revealed areas like Bikaji Cama and AIIMS wrapped in a thin layer of smog, the visible presence of joggers at India Gate signified a slight improvement in pollution levels, drawing locals outdoors.

Residents expressed relief as pollution levels showed a notable decrease, enhancing visibility in the city. Anmol, a resident, shared his delight at resuming daily activities, stating, "The pollution levels have decreased significantly. We are able to resume our daily activities now. This is a good sign." Another local highlighted improved visibility at iconic landmarks like India Gate and Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Despite improvements in some areas, others like Ashok Vihar, Lodhi Road, and Patparganj still reported 'poor' AQI readings. Meanwhile, moderate AQI levels were noted at ITO (161), Alipur (190), Chandni Chowk (181), and Nehru Stadium (197). The Supreme Court reaffirmed the need for stringent measures, rejecting relaxation requests for the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV and calling for accountability from NCR states. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)