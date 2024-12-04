Left Menu

Unrest at Golden Temple: Assault on Sukhbir Badal Sparks Outcry

Congress MP Manish Tewari and SAD leaders express outrage following an attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple. Despite security, the shooter was subdued on-site, while Badal was unharmed. An investigation into this incident, which highlights Punjab's ongoing tensions, is demanded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 12:51 IST
Congress MP Manish Tewari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, a man opened fire on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday morning. The assailant, Narayan Singh Chaura, was swiftly subdued by bystanders. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Congress MP Manish Tewari has condemned the incident, describing it as "extremely sad and condemnable." He underscored the significance of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, stating that an investigation should be conducted and action should be taken against those responsible.

ADCP Harpal Singh confirmed that security arrangements were adequate and that Badal was protected. Despite Chaura's attempt to breach security, he could not succeed. Badal, clad in blue 'sewadar' attire, was serving his penance for religious misconduct when the attack occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

