Unrest at Golden Temple: Assault on Sukhbir Badal Sparks Outcry

In a shocking development at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, a man opened fire on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday morning. The assailant, Narayan Singh Chaura, was swiftly subdued by bystanders. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Congress MP Manish Tewari has condemned the incident, describing it as "extremely sad and condemnable." He underscored the significance of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, stating that an investigation should be conducted and action should be taken against those responsible.

ADCP Harpal Singh confirmed that security arrangements were adequate and that Badal was protected. Despite Chaura's attempt to breach security, he could not succeed. Badal, clad in blue 'sewadar' attire, was serving his penance for religious misconduct when the attack occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)