Left Menu

Russian Influence Operations: A Growing Concern in Europe

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky highlighted that up to 100 of Europe's 500 suspicious incidents this year involved Russian hybrid attacks. Speaking ahead of a NATO meeting, he emphasized the need for a robust response to Russia's espionage and influence operations, urging Europe to send a decisive message to Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 04-12-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 13:32 IST
Russian Influence Operations: A Growing Concern in Europe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a statement that underscored growing geopolitical tensions, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky revealed that nearly 20% of Europe's suspicious incidents in 2023 have been linked to Russia.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday in Brussels before a meeting with NATO counterparts, Lipavsky specifically cited Russian hybrid attacks, including espionage and influence operations.

He stressed the urgency for NATO to send a firm message to Moscow, affirming that such activities will not be tolerated on European soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024