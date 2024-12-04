Russian Influence Operations: A Growing Concern in Europe
Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky highlighted that up to 100 of Europe's 500 suspicious incidents this year involved Russian hybrid attacks. Speaking ahead of a NATO meeting, he emphasized the need for a robust response to Russia's espionage and influence operations, urging Europe to send a decisive message to Moscow.
In a statement that underscored growing geopolitical tensions, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky revealed that nearly 20% of Europe's suspicious incidents in 2023 have been linked to Russia.
Addressing reporters on Wednesday in Brussels before a meeting with NATO counterparts, Lipavsky specifically cited Russian hybrid attacks, including espionage and influence operations.
He stressed the urgency for NATO to send a firm message to Moscow, affirming that such activities will not be tolerated on European soil.
