Russian Influence Operations: A Growing Concern in Europe

In a statement that underscored growing geopolitical tensions, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky revealed that nearly 20% of Europe's suspicious incidents in 2023 have been linked to Russia.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday in Brussels before a meeting with NATO counterparts, Lipavsky specifically cited Russian hybrid attacks, including espionage and influence operations.

He stressed the urgency for NATO to send a firm message to Moscow, affirming that such activities will not be tolerated on European soil.

