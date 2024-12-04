Rescue and Recovery: Inda Shinde's Journey to Hope
Inda Shinde, a mentally unwell woman from Maharashtra, was living in a lavatory for two years due to personal tragedies. She has now been relocated to a shelter home in Buldhana for care and treatment, thanks to the intervention of a local NGO.
In a heart-wrenching saga from Maharashtra's Latur district, a 45-year-old woman named Inda Shinde, who had been residing in an outdoor lavatory for two years, has finally found refuge. She has been relocated to a shelter home in Buldhana, thanks to the efforts of a local NGO.
Separated from her husband 15 years ago, Shinde had been living under dire conditions with her two daughters and a son. Unfortunately, the sudden marriage of one daughter, without informing her, exacerbated Shinde's mental health struggles, a fact highlighted by Rahul Patil Chakurkar from the Religion to Responsibility Foundation.
Shinde's son, also battling mental health issues, was moved to a different shelter six months earlier. Alone and vulnerable, her plight caught the attention of concerned locals. On November 30, her arduous journey took a turn for the better as she was transported to Divya Seva Sankalp, a shelter where she will receive the care she desperately needs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
