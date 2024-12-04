Rescue and Recovery: Inda Shinde's Journey to Hope

In a heart-wrenching saga from Maharashtra's Latur district, a 45-year-old woman named Inda Shinde, who had been residing in an outdoor lavatory for two years, has finally found refuge. She has been relocated to a shelter home in Buldhana, thanks to the efforts of a local NGO.

Separated from her husband 15 years ago, Shinde had been living under dire conditions with her two daughters and a son. Unfortunately, the sudden marriage of one daughter, without informing her, exacerbated Shinde's mental health struggles, a fact highlighted by Rahul Patil Chakurkar from the Religion to Responsibility Foundation.

Shinde's son, also battling mental health issues, was moved to a different shelter six months earlier. Alone and vulnerable, her plight caught the attention of concerned locals. On November 30, her arduous journey took a turn for the better as she was transported to Divya Seva Sankalp, a shelter where she will receive the care she desperately needs.

