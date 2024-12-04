Left Menu

Global Celebration of Service: Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav

Union Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel will attend BAPS Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav at Narendra Modi Stadium, honoring Pramukh Swami Maharaj. The event celebrates 50 years of BAPS volunteers' selfless service. This year-long celebration, started in January, culminates in December, showcasing volunteers' global impact.

Union Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel are set to attend the BAPS Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav at the Narendra Modi Stadium on December 7. The event will pay homage to Pramukh Swami Maharaj on his birth anniversary by celebrating his efforts in nurturing a global network of dedicated volunteers, as per an official press release.

The Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav marks five decades of altruistic social and spiritual contributions by BAPS karyakars, comprising volunteers of all ages and genders. Their journey began under the leadership of Yogiji Maharaj in the 1950s, with a formal structure established in 1972 guided by Pramukh Swami Maharaj. These volunteers have since contributed significantly to promoting the values of selfless service and devotion as presented by Bhagwan Swaminarayan and successive gurus.

The celebrations were inaugurated by Mahant Swami Maharaj in Surat on January 28, 2024, aiming to culminate in a grand finale on December 7, 2024, in Ahmedabad. This historic event will witness the participation of volunteers from across India and globally, highlighting their enduring commitments to fostering spiritual awareness, societal unity, and global compassion. The festivities underscore the volunteers' progression from humble beginnings to creating a far-reaching impact through their tireless service.

