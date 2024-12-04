Left Menu

Norway's Wealth Fund Eyes Strategic Exit from Russian Investments

Norway's central bank urges the government to enable its enormous sovereign wealth fund to divest Russian investments. The fund halted transactions post-Ukraine invasion but seeks to seize divestment opportunities amid limited options due to sanctions. The fund's Russian holdings have significantly depreciated since 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 16:48 IST
Norway's Wealth Fund Eyes Strategic Exit from Russian Investments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Norway's colossal sovereign wealth fund may soon be allowed to divest its Russian investments, following a suggestion by the country's central bank. This comes after a transaction freeze since 2022, as a response to Russia's Ukrainian incursion.

With $1.8 trillion in assets, the fund holds 1.5% of global shares but has been restricted from selling Russian assets due to sanctions. Nevertheless, the central bank advocates selling when market conditions permit, potentially lifting the freeze.

The fund's Russian asset value has drastically diminished, from $3 billion to an estimated $135 million by June's end. Sanctions have curtailed selling opportunities, but strategic moves are vital as geopolitical dynamics evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024