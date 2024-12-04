Left Menu

India's Nuclear Leap: Fast Breeder Reactor Set for 2025 Launch

India's 500 MWe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor is scheduled to be operational by the end of 2025. With advancements in Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor technology, India's nuclear power capacity is expected to grow by approximately 70% by 2029-30, furthering the country's energy transition to clean sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:10 IST
India is poised to make a significant advancement in its nuclear energy capabilities with the 500 MWe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor set to commence operation by late 2025, according to Minister of State Jitendra Singh.

Responding to inquiries in the Lok Sabha, Singh highlighted India's expert handling of Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor technology, which has scaled from 220 MW to 700 MW. Indian industries have played a vital role in meeting the stringent standards for equipment supply and execution.

As Singh reported, the nation's nuclear capacity will see a considerable surge, increasing from the current 8180 MW to 14080 MW by 2029-30. This growth, fueled by projects like the PFBR, aims to support India's shift to clean energy and the pursuit of Net Zero emissions by 2070.

