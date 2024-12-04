Left Menu

Tragedy of Youth and Financial Ruin: Stock Market Loss Turns Fatal

A 19-year-old youth named Abhishek allegedly took his life by shooting himself after suffering financial losses from stock market investments. Prior to his death, he sent a text message to his father, expressing regret for losing money he had borrowed from his father and others.

Updated: 04-12-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 20:28 IST

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, a 19-year-old youth from Uspaar village, identified as Abhishek, has allegedly ended his life following debilitating losses in the stock market. Police reported on Wednesday that the financial turmoil proved too much for the young man to bear.

Station House Officer (SHO) Anand Kumar of the Highway Police Station revealed that Abhishek sent a poignant message to his father, expressing remorse for squandering borrowed money on ill-fated investments. The young entrepreneur operated a shop at the Govardhan intersection and had promised investors quick returns, ultimately losing Rs 15 lakh.

On Tuesday night, Abhishek tragically took his life on the railway line near Bajna bridge. While police are treating the incident as a suicide, they continue to investigate all facets of the case in search of further insight into the heartbreaking circumstances.



