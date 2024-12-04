Kerala Clamps Down on Child Abuse in Welfare Committee
The Kerala government, under Health Minister Veena George, is taking stringent action against child abuse within its Child Welfare Committee. Following a serious abuse incident, a thorough investigation is underway and corrective measures, including psycho-social analysis and police verification of caretakers, are being implemented.
Kerala's government, led by Health Minister Veena George, has zero tolerance for child abuse, particularly within its Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Following a concerning incident where a toddler was allegedly abused by caretakers, the government is conducting a detailed probe.
The minister, also overseeing the women and child development department, visited the CWC after three women were arrested and charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Minister George emphasized that only caretakers with the appropriate aptitude and a caring disposition will remain employed.
Future caretakers will undergo psycho-social analysis and police verification, with a focus on their ability to provide motherly care without engaging in abusive behavior. The minister, supported by CWC General Secretary Arun Gopi, pledged stringent actions against any form of child assault.
(With inputs from agencies.)
