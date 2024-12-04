Delhi Crime and Political Turmoil: AAP's Gopal Rai Criticizes Central Government

In a scathing critique of the BJP-led central government, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai lambasted the administration over the alarming law and order situation in the national capital. This comes in the wake of a gruesome triple murder in Delhi's Neb Sarai area, which Rai declared as indicative of rising crime rates making citizens feel unsafe.

The shocking incident involved the brutal stabbing of a man, his wife, and their daughter at their residence by their son, who later claimed innocence. Despite the gravity of the situation, Rai accused BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, of dismissing the incident as irrelevant.

Meanwhile, tensions flared in Punjab as former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked in Amritsar's Golden Temple. Narain Singh Chaura, the alleged attacker, was quickly apprehended. Despite the attack, Badal remained unharmed and fulfilled his religious penance per Akal Takht's directive.

The situation further deteriorated with the BJP facing criticism for obstructing Rahul Gandhi's visit to violence-stricken Sambhal district. Gandhi, along with other Congress leaders, was stopped at the Ghazipur border, igniting accusations of BJP using police powers to conceal failures and suppress information.

As unrest continues, the clash in Sambhal reportedly resulted from protests during an ASI survey of a mosque claimed to have been constructed over a temple. The controversial investigation resulted in deaths and injuries, further escalating tensions in the region. (ANI)

