Congress vs. Government: Rahul Gandhi's Blocked Visit Sparks Parliamentary Storm

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has filed an adjournment motion in Parliament to address the police blockade of Rahul Gandhi's visit to violence-stricken Sambhal. Gogoi criticizes the government for hindering democratic principles and oppressing opposition voices by preventing Gandhi's assessment of the region's tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 09:49 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 09:49 IST
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has intensified its critique of the government, with MP Gaurav Gogoi filing an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha. This move aims to spotlight the government's decision to halt Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, at the Gazipur border in Ghaziabad while en route to Sambhal, a region experiencing significant unrest.

Gogoi argues that blocking Gandhi's visit is a flagrant violation of parliamentary oversight and hampers the opposition's capacity to scrutinize the government. He underscores that Gandhi's mission was to evaluate the ground situation and foster peace, a right he insists was unjustly denied.

Rahul Gandhi has vocally criticized the police's actions as well, citing a breach of constitutional rights. He expressed determination to visit Sambhal, intending to address the people's grievances and investigate the circumstances surrounding the recent clashes that erupted over a controversial mosque survey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

