Indian Army Takes Charge: MoA Signed for Tawang Valor Museum's Upkeep

The government of Arunachal Pradesh inked an agreement with the Indian Army for the maintenance of the Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing Museum of Valor. The MoA was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu at a ceremony held in Tawang on Wednesday.

This crucial agreement was executed between Tawang Deputy Commissioner Kangki Darang and Brigadier V S Rajput of the 190 Mountain Brigade, entrusting the Indian Army with complete management oversight of the museum.

Chief Minister Khandu honored Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's role in India's consolidation, noting Patel's directives to Major Bob Khathing in 1951 were instrumental in bringing Tawang under Indian administration. He highlighted the historical significance and military contributions that ensured Tawang's inclusion in India.

CM Khandu attributed the seamless integration of Tawang to the efforts of Patel, Major Khathing, and Assam's then-Governor Daulat Ram, emphasizing Tawang's shift from Tibetan control.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude towards the Indian Army, particularly the 190 Mountain Brigade in Tawang, for their involvement in establishing and managing the museum, and assured government support for future maintenance efforts.

The event was attended by Tourism Minister P D Sona, other legislators, military commanders, and senior officials, underscoring the occasion's significance in fortifying historical ties and military cooperation.

