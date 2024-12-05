Leadership Change at Pakistan International Airlines

Pakistan International Airlines has appointed Khurram Mushtaq as its acting CEO, according to an official statement released recently. This strategic move comes amid the airline's continuous efforts to bolster its management team and navigate through current operational challenges.

Mushtaq's appointment is seen as a critical step towards revitalizing the national carrier, which has been working on improving its operational efficiency and addressing financial concerns.

Industry experts are closely watching how these leadership changes impact the airline's trajectory. More details about the company's future plans and strategies are expected to be released soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)