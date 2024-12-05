Left Menu

Leadership Change at Pakistan International Airlines

Pakistan International Airlines has appointed Khurram Mushtaq as the acting CEO, according to a recent statement. This leadership change is part of the company's ongoing efforts to revitalize its operations and address current challenges. Further information on company activities is anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:14 IST
Leadership Change at Pakistan International Airlines
Pakistan International Airlines

Pakistan International Airlines has appointed Khurram Mushtaq as its acting CEO, according to an official statement released recently. This strategic move comes amid the airline's continuous efforts to bolster its management team and navigate through current operational challenges.

Mushtaq's appointment is seen as a critical step towards revitalizing the national carrier, which has been working on improving its operational efficiency and addressing financial concerns.

Industry experts are closely watching how these leadership changes impact the airline's trajectory. More details about the company's future plans and strategies are expected to be released soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024