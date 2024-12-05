Left Menu

OPEC+ Revises Oil Production Strategy Amid Weak Demand

OPEC+ has deferred the start of an oil production increase to April 2025, extending cuts till the end of 2026 due to weak demand. Eight members, including major producers like Saudi Arabia and Russia, agreed to voluntary production cuts totaling 5.85 million bpd to stabilize global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 21:20 IST
OPEC+ Revises Oil Production Strategy Amid Weak Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to adjust to the changing dynamics of global oil demand, OPEC+ has decided to delay its planned increase in oil production until April 2025. The decision, made at the group's meeting on December 5, aims to address the current weak demand outlook and burgeoning production levels outside the bloc.

The coalition, comprising both OPEC members and allied countries, has been actively reducing output by 5.85 million barrels per day, accounting for approximately 5.7% of global demand. As of the latest agreement, these cuts have been extended by a year until the end of 2026, with an emphasis on stabilizing the oil markets.

Specifically, eight member nations, including Algeria, Iraq, and Russia, continue to implement voluntary cuts. The United Arab Emirates has been granted a gradual production increase of 300,000 bpd from April 2025, reflecting the nuanced approach OPEC+ is adopting to balance the market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024