Moldova's Energy Shake-up Amid Russian Gas Uncertainty

Moldova is facing an energy crisis that has prompted its president to dismiss Energy Minister Victor Parlicov. Prime Minister Dorin Recean has demanded the resignation of two other top energy officials for their mishandling of the situation. Recean plans to seek parliamentary approval for a state of emergency in the energy sector.

The urgency stems from Ukraine's decision not to renew its gas transit agreement with Russia after December 31. This move threatens gas supply to Moldova and its Moscow-backed breakaway region, Transdniestria, which heavily relies on Russian gas. The region has a significant power plant fueled by Russian gas, with Chisinau buying electricity from Transdniestria at low prices.

Recean emphasized the necessity of a state of emergency to mitigate risks of energy disruptions, which may include restricting energy exports. Plans include preparing state bodies for potential supply cuts from Transdniestria if Kyiv halts transit. Moldova may resort to alternate routes via Turkey and Romania if needed.

