Argentina's Wheat Harvest Surpasses Expectations

Argentina's wheat harvest might exceed initial projections, says the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange, as farmers report better-than-expected yields. The harvest, already halfway through, shows promising results. Soy and corn planting is also underway, with large planting areas benefiting from recent rains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 01:22 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 01:22 IST
Argentina's wheat crop is poised to surpass earlier projections, according to a report from the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange released on Thursday. With the harvest currently underway, farmers have reported better-than-expected yields, prompting the exchange to consider a positive adjustment to the production forecast.

As harvest efforts reach the halfway mark, the exchange highlighted that recent weeks have seen surprisingly high yields. Argentina stands as one of the world's major wheat and corn exporters, and the current projection estimates the wheat harvest at around 18.6 million metric tons.

Simultaneously, planting for soy and corn is progressing rapidly, with the moist soil from recent rains providing favorable conditions for growth. The exchange states the soy planting area covers about 18.6 million hectares, while corn occupies roughly 6.3 million hectares.

(With inputs from agencies.)

