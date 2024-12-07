Vanished Bride Baffles Dubai Groom: A Modern-Day Wedding Nightmare

A groom from Dubai, Deepak Kumar, faced a shocking surprise when he and 150 guests arrived in Moga to find his bride missing and the wedding venue non-existent.

Kumar had been in a long-distance relationship with Manpreet Kaur, whom he met on Instagram three years ago but had never seen in person. Returning to Jalandhar from Dubai, he was ready for a wedding that had been arranged via phone communication.

The police have received Kumar's complaint, citing that the bride's phone was unreachable. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the truth behind this perplexing and distressing episode.

(With inputs from agencies.)