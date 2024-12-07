Vanished Bride Baffles Dubai Groom: A Modern-Day Wedding Nightmare
The Dubai-returned groom, Deepak Kumar, arrived in Moga with 150 guests for his wedding but found no bride or venue. Connected via Instagram, he discovered too late the venue didn't exist. A complaint has been filed, and police are investigating the bizarre incident.
A groom from Dubai, Deepak Kumar, faced a shocking surprise when he and 150 guests arrived in Moga to find his bride missing and the wedding venue non-existent.
Kumar had been in a long-distance relationship with Manpreet Kaur, whom he met on Instagram three years ago but had never seen in person. Returning to Jalandhar from Dubai, he was ready for a wedding that had been arranged via phone communication.
The police have received Kumar's complaint, citing that the bride's phone was unreachable. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the truth behind this perplexing and distressing episode.
