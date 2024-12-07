Tragic Death: Aganwadi Worker Strangled Over Informant Suspicions
In Chattisgarh's Bijapur district, Laxmi Padam, an Aganwadi worker, was killed by Naxalites over suspicions of being a police informer. A pamphlet from the Communist Party of India Marxist's Madayi Area Committee was found accusing her. The police are investigating, and prior clashes involved a constable's death in Narayanpur.
- Country:
- India
In a harrowing incident in Chattisgarh's Bijapur district, an Aganwadi worker named Laxmi Padam was allegedly strangled to death by Naxalites. The attack, believed to be motivated by suspicions of her being a police informer, resulted in her body being left in a courtyard, according to local police reports.
Authorities discovered a pamphlet issued by the Communist Party of India Marxist's Madayi Area Committee at the scene. The pamphlet accused Padam of acting as an informant for the police, a claim that led to her untimely death. Investigations are currently underway as police seek to apprehend those responsible for this brutal act.
This incident follows another recent tragedy where a head constable from the District Reserve Guard, Birendra Kumar Sori, was killed during an encounter with Naxalites in the Abujhmarh forest. These occurrences highlight the ongoing tensions and violence in the region as authorities strive to restore peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
