Sechin Backs Trump's Energy Proposals: A New Dawn for Oil Producers?

Igor Sechin, head of Rosneft, supports U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's energy proposals. Sechin, speaking in Qatar, expressed hope in Trump's plans to boost domestic energy, reduce taxes, and focus investments in traditional sectors. The proposals have mixed reactions in Russia, with cautious optimism and some skepticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 19:16 IST
Igor Sechin, head of Russia's major oil producer Rosneft, voiced support for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's energy policies on Saturday, emphasizing a positive outlook for domestic energy protection.

Speaking at a conference in Qatar, Sechin characterized Trump's economic proposals during his campaign as "fitting," aimed at shielding American energy producers and markets. While Trump is expected to take office on January 20, some in Russia are cautiously optimistic, though skepticism remains regarding potential U.S.-Russia relations.

Tensions with the U.S. have escalated under the Biden administration, notably over the conflict in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Trump on his election win, highlighting a readiness for dialogue with the incoming administration. Trump previously announced intentions to impose tariffs on major trading partners and expand U.S. oil and gas production by lifting production restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

