Charitable ENT Camp in Jammu Brings Hope to Hearing Impaired

A two-day ENT camp at Hear Clear Centre in Jammu, organized by the Maharaja Hari Singh foundation and Mehar Chand Mahajan trust, provided free medical aid to over 200 patients. Led by Dr. Sanjay Sachdeva and supported by local authorities, the initiative emphasized accessible healthcare for marginalized communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 23:46 IST
ENT camp at Jammu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant humanitarian endeavor, a two-day charitable ENT camp was launched at the Hear Clear Centre in Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, over the weekend. Spearheaded by the Maharaja Hari Singh Foundation and the Mehar Chand Mahajan Trust, the camp aimed to provide essential medical services to those suffering from hearing impairments, according to an official release.

Helmed by renowned ENT specialist Dr. Sanjay Sachdeva, who is the Principal Director of ENT and Head & Neck Surgery at Max Group of Hospitals in New Delhi, the camp offered high-quality healthcare to the underserved populations. On the first day alone, Dr. Sachdeva attended to 203 patients, offering his expertise to those in dire need.

The initiative particularly benefited children from J&K Samaj Kalyan Kendra Secondary School for Hearing Impaired, Ved Mandir, as well as residents from remote areas like Jammu, Katra, and Reasi. Participants were provided with free medicines, ear drops, and hearing aids from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. Notably, 43 patients underwent free hearing assessments. Follow-up tests and further evaluations were scheduled for the next day, with hearing aids to be distributed the following week at no cost.

(With inputs from agencies.)

