Uttarakhand CM Orders Probe into Ambulance Misconduct Incident

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami demands a thorough investigation after a Pithoragarh family transports their son's body on an SUV due to costly ambulance fees. The Health Secretary will lead the inquiry. Efforts are underway to prevent such incidents, emphasizing rural development and homestay promotion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 09:59 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a troubling incident, a Pithoragarh family was forced to transport their son's body on the roof of an SUV due to prohibitive ambulance costs. The family was unable to afford the demanded 10 to 12 thousand rupees, prompting them to devise a makeshift solution. This unfortunate event has caught the attention of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who has instructed Health Secretary Dr. R Rajesh Kumar to launch a detailed investigation, aiming to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Dr. Kumar has assured that answers will be sought from the responsible officials, with stringent actions promised against those found guilty. The incident has sparked widespread displeasure and raised concerns about healthcare affordability in the region. The state government is committed to ensuring no repeat of such incidents.

Beyond addressing the ambulance incident, Chief Minister Dhami highlighted the state's efforts in fostering rural economic growth through the promotion of homestays. During a visit to Rudraprayag's Sari village, he emphasized the role of homestays in showcasing Uttarakhand's culture to tourists while boosting local employment. At present, numerous homestays are operational across the state, with Sari village alone hosting over 40 homestays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

