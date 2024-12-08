Aadhar Housing Finance Aims for Rs 25,000 Crore AUM Milestone

Aadhar Housing Finance, primarily serving the affordable housing sector, anticipates its asset under management (AUM) will exceed Rs 25,000 crore by the close of this fiscal year.

Having achieved an AUM of Rs 22,817 crore as of September 30, 2023, Aadhar Housing Finance's Managing Director and CEO Rishi Anand projects that with a growth rate of 23-24%, the AUM will reach Rs 25,000-26,000 crore by March 2025.

The company, which was listed on bourses in May, plans to fund its expansion by raising Rs 500 crore through non-convertible debentures and exploring external commercial borrowing, besides adding 50 new branches to its current 545 outlets nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)