Tensions Escalate as Farmers Clash with Police at Shambhu Border

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has delivered a scathing critique of the BJP-led central government over its unfulfilled promises to the nation's farmers. Chaturvedi accused the government of failing to provide adequate support, pointing out that farmers continue to face significant challenges just to secure their rightful entitlements.

Her remarks are timely, coinciding with a fresh wave of protests at the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana, where farmers attempted to march towards Delhi demanding a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Tensions escalated when police clashed with the protesters, leading to the use of tear gas and injuries among the demonstrators.

In the wake of the altercation, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced the withdrawal of their protest march or 'jatha,' citing serious injuries to one farmer and others hurt as reasons for their decision. The ongoing agitation underscores the contentious relationship between the authorities and the farming community, as disputes over participation lists further complicate proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)