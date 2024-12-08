Finance Commission Studies Kerala's Economic Landscape

The 16th Finance Commission, spearheaded by Chairperson Dr. Arvind Panagariya, a former Vice Chairperson of the NITI Aayog, has made its way to Kerala. The commission is on a three-day visit to evaluate the state's financial landscape as part of a comprehensive nationwide tour to draft its forthcoming report, the State Finance Minister's office confirmed.

Upon their arrival on Sunday afternoon in Kochi, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal and Chief Secretary Sharada Muraleedharan received the delegation. The team then moved to Kumarakom to initiate their field assessments. Monday's itinerary includes visits to Thiruvaarppu and Aymanam panchayats, focused on examining local governance and development initiatives. Later in the evening, the commission is set to proceed to Kovalam for additional engagements.

The official welcome for the commission will occur on Tuesday morning at the Leela Hotel, Kovalam, courtesy of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Finance Minister Balagopal will make the introductory remarks ahead of discussions with state cabinet members. Scheduled at 11:30 AM are consultations with Dr. K N Harilal, Chairperson of the Kerala State Finance Commission, along with representatives from various local governing bodies. Further, the commission will engage with the business sector and political party representatives. A press briefing will end the visit, as Kerala presents its financial needs and entitlement claims.

Emphasizing the significance of the commission's report, Finance Minister Balagopal noted that the recommendations will shape the revenue-sharing mechanism for states starting April 2026. 'The allocation of financial resources is crucial for Kerala, and we are well-prepared to advocate for our economic entitlements,' he remarked.

(With inputs from agencies.)