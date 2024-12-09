Parliament Stands Still: Winter Session Disruption

The proceedings of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned until 2 pm amid ongoing disruptions in the Indian Parliament, marking the 12th consecutive day of such disturbances during the winter session. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed his inability to conduct the House's business, citing disorder as the primary reason for the adjournment.

Earlier that day, the Lok Sabha was adjourned until noon when opposition MPs began raising various issues during the Question Hour. Speaker Om Birla criticized the opposition's actions and temporarily adjourned the Lower House proceedings before another adjournment to 2 pm was necessary.

Chairman Dhankhar, addressing the Parliament during the winter session, voiced concerns over the ongoing disruptions. Stressing the significance of abiding by parliamentary procedures, he reflected on the session's commencement coinciding with India's 25th year of adopting its Constitution. Dhankhar urged members to uphold the dignity of the House and encouraged constructive debate, while highlighting the adverse effect of frequent disturbances.

The day's disruptions included a protest over the Adani issue led by opposition MPs, including Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, outside the Parliament premises. However, parties like the Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party abstained from the protest. Earlier, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi stated that the party has formally requested action against MP Nishikant Dubey, amidst the chaos marking the start of the winter session on November 25. With sessions repeatedly disrupted, the winter assembly will continue until December 20.

