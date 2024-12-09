Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Praises International Gita Mahotsav in Haryana

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav celebrated the International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra, Haryana, lauding the event's international recognition. He highlighted the sacred text's life principles and its historical influence on India's freedom fighters. CM Yadav also acknowledged ongoing celebrations in Madhya Pradesh while emphasizing industrial growth in the region.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday hailed the celebration of the International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra, Haryana. He expressed that the Gita is not merely a sacred book but a guiding path for life's significance.

Yadav commended the Haryana government for its pivotal role in elevating the festival to an international level. He reminisced about Kurukshetra's historical significance as the place where Lord Krishna imparted the teachings of Karmavad, inspiring revolutionaries like Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Rajguru.

Extending greetings for Gita Jayanti, Yadav noted that Madhya Pradesh is also hosting ongoing celebrations. Earlier, he performed Bhoomi Pujan for new energy units, underscoring regional industrial advancements and congratulating representatives from the renewable energy sector.

