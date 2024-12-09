Hyundai Powers Up India's EV Future with 600 Fast Charging Stations

In a significant move towards fostering sustainable mobility, Hyundai Motor India announced on Monday its plan to install around 600 public EV fast charging stations across the country over the next seven years.

By the end of December 2024, the automaker aims to establish a network of 50 fast charging stations. This ambitious initiative reflects Hyundai's commitment to supporting India's transition to cleaner energy, as articulated in a company statement.

The initiative, according to Corporate Planning Function Head Jae Wan Ryu, addresses customer apprehensions regarding long-distance EV travel due to insufficient charging infrastructure. Additionally, Hyundai has signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to establish 100 EV charging stations by 2027, with ten operational by 2024's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)