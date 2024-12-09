Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Unveils Landmark Residential School for Specially-Abled Children

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the state's first residential school for specially-abled children in Shimla. The school offers quality education, vocational training, and free accommodation. The government is introducing a comprehensive scheme for these children in the upcoming budget, focusing on their education and welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:36 IST
Himachal Pradesh Unveils Landmark Residential School for Specially-Abled Children
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated first residential school for specially-abled children in Shimla (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the state's first residential school for specially-abled children on Monday. Located in Hiranagar, Shimla district, and constructed at a cost of Rs 6.67 crore, the institution caters to children aged 6 to 18, offering modern facilities including 16 classrooms, a computer lab, a music room, and a multipurpose hall.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the initiative is unique in the region, combining free quality education with vocational training and residential services. Currently, the hostel can accommodate 50 students and includes a medical room and staff quarters. Sukhu also emphasized the government's dedication to improving the welfare of vulnerable children, noting Himachal Pradesh as the first state offering comprehensive legislative support for destitute children.

The state government has committed Rs 38.50 crore over two years through the Mukhyamantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana to support education and provide pocket money to these children. Plans to introduce a comprehensive scheme for specially-abled children in the forthcoming budget were announced, along with the establishment of a Centre of Excellence at Kandaghat for higher education. Additional facilities like the Mukhyamantri Adarsh Gram Sukh Aashray Complexes aim to integrate these students into mainstream society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024