Himachal Pradesh Unveils Landmark Residential School for Specially-Abled Children

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the state's first residential school for specially-abled children on Monday. Located in Hiranagar, Shimla district, and constructed at a cost of Rs 6.67 crore, the institution caters to children aged 6 to 18, offering modern facilities including 16 classrooms, a computer lab, a music room, and a multipurpose hall.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the initiative is unique in the region, combining free quality education with vocational training and residential services. Currently, the hostel can accommodate 50 students and includes a medical room and staff quarters. Sukhu also emphasized the government's dedication to improving the welfare of vulnerable children, noting Himachal Pradesh as the first state offering comprehensive legislative support for destitute children.

The state government has committed Rs 38.50 crore over two years through the Mukhyamantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana to support education and provide pocket money to these children. Plans to introduce a comprehensive scheme for specially-abled children in the forthcoming budget were announced, along with the establishment of a Centre of Excellence at Kandaghat for higher education. Additional facilities like the Mukhyamantri Adarsh Gram Sukh Aashray Complexes aim to integrate these students into mainstream society.

(With inputs from agencies.)