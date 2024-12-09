Left Menu

Uttarakhand Poised to Shine at 10th World Ayurveda Congress

Uttarakhand is set to host the 10th World Ayurveda Congress in December. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the event's potential to position the state as a leader in Ayurveda and wellness tourism. The congress aims to spread awareness about Ayurveda's benefits and promote knowledge sharing globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:37 IST
Uttarakhand Poised to Shine at 10th World Ayurveda Congress
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand, known for its rich heritage in yoga and AYUSH, is preparing to host the 10th World Ayurveda Congress in Dehradun in December. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami sees this as an opportunity to redefine the state's identity in the Ayurveda sector, highlighting its potential on a global stage.

During the curtain raiser event, Chief Minister Dhami emphasized the significance of Ayurveda and AYUSH during the COVID-19 pandemic. He expressed hopes that the congress would propagate the message of health and wellness, known as 'Sarve Santu Niramayah,' across households globally. Dhami underscored the state's ancient connections to Ayurveda and the suitability of its climate for medicinal plants.

The Chief Minister also highlighted ongoing development efforts in Uttarakhand, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. He noted the state's achievements in development goals and the introduction of various policy reforms, aiming to position Uttarakhand as a front-runner in numerous sectors, including Ayurveda.

With over 300 international delegates from 58 countries, the Global Ayurveda Congress promises a dynamic forum for knowledge exchange, featuring stalls from multiple state departments. The event seeks to integrate modern technology with Ayurveda, fostering research collaboration and business opportunities in the sector.

The congress follows the state's efforts to accelerate growth in AYUSH manufacturing, wellness, education, and agriculture. Uttarakhand is reportedly progressing on the construction of new AYUSH hospitals and the establishment of AYUSH-based enterprises, signaling a robust advancement in healthcare infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024