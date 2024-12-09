Uttarakhand Poised to Shine at 10th World Ayurveda Congress

Uttarakhand, known for its rich heritage in yoga and AYUSH, is preparing to host the 10th World Ayurveda Congress in Dehradun in December. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami sees this as an opportunity to redefine the state's identity in the Ayurveda sector, highlighting its potential on a global stage.

During the curtain raiser event, Chief Minister Dhami emphasized the significance of Ayurveda and AYUSH during the COVID-19 pandemic. He expressed hopes that the congress would propagate the message of health and wellness, known as 'Sarve Santu Niramayah,' across households globally. Dhami underscored the state's ancient connections to Ayurveda and the suitability of its climate for medicinal plants.

The Chief Minister also highlighted ongoing development efforts in Uttarakhand, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. He noted the state's achievements in development goals and the introduction of various policy reforms, aiming to position Uttarakhand as a front-runner in numerous sectors, including Ayurveda.

With over 300 international delegates from 58 countries, the Global Ayurveda Congress promises a dynamic forum for knowledge exchange, featuring stalls from multiple state departments. The event seeks to integrate modern technology with Ayurveda, fostering research collaboration and business opportunities in the sector.

The congress follows the state's efforts to accelerate growth in AYUSH manufacturing, wellness, education, and agriculture. Uttarakhand is reportedly progressing on the construction of new AYUSH hospitals and the establishment of AYUSH-based enterprises, signaling a robust advancement in healthcare infrastructure.

