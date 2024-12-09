Left Menu

India Urges Bangladesh for Minority Safety Amid Diplomatic Talks

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah emphasized the need for strong India-Bangladesh relations amid tensions over attacks on minorities. India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri engaged in talks to improve ties and address the safety of minorities, highlighting concerns over religious and cultural property attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:41 IST
India Urges Bangladesh for Minority Safety Amid Diplomatic Talks
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlighted India's obligation to maintain cordial relations with its neighbors, amid growing concerns over minority attacks in Bangladesh. Addressing the media in Jammu, Abdullah noted the tensions between India and Bangladesh, adding that diplomatic efforts are underway to improve the situation in the region.

On the issue of Rohingya refugees, Abdullah emphasized the humanitarian aspect, urging the central government to decide on their fate. "If they cannot be sent back, they deserve humane treatment," he stated, urging for their care during their stay in India.

Concurrently, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri engaged with Bangladesh officials in Dhaka, discussing the recent spate of violent incidents against minorities. Misri reiterated India's commitment to fostering a positive bilateral relationship, expressing concerns about the safety and security of minority communities in Bangladesh.

The arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in Chittagong has sparked protests, illustrating the rising tension. India has expressed deep concern over his arrest and the subsequent denial of bail, noting the pattern of attacks on minority communities. The Ministry of External Affairs firmly urged Bangladesh to ensure the safety of all minorities, emphasizing their rights to peaceful assembly and expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024