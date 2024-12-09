India Urges Bangladesh for Minority Safety Amid Diplomatic Talks

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlighted India's obligation to maintain cordial relations with its neighbors, amid growing concerns over minority attacks in Bangladesh. Addressing the media in Jammu, Abdullah noted the tensions between India and Bangladesh, adding that diplomatic efforts are underway to improve the situation in the region.

On the issue of Rohingya refugees, Abdullah emphasized the humanitarian aspect, urging the central government to decide on their fate. "If they cannot be sent back, they deserve humane treatment," he stated, urging for their care during their stay in India.

Concurrently, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri engaged with Bangladesh officials in Dhaka, discussing the recent spate of violent incidents against minorities. Misri reiterated India's commitment to fostering a positive bilateral relationship, expressing concerns about the safety and security of minority communities in Bangladesh.

The arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in Chittagong has sparked protests, illustrating the rising tension. India has expressed deep concern over his arrest and the subsequent denial of bail, noting the pattern of attacks on minority communities. The Ministry of External Affairs firmly urged Bangladesh to ensure the safety of all minorities, emphasizing their rights to peaceful assembly and expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)