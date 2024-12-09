Police Crack Down in Sambhal: Firearms and Narcotics Seized

In an ongoing effort to combat unrest, the Uttar Pradesh Police launched extensive raids across 13 locations in the violence-stricken Sambhal district. The operation, focused on the Deepasrai and Timardas Sarai areas, led to the recovery of illicit items, including firearms and narcotics, significantly bolstering the police's crackdown measures.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police, Krishan Kumar Bishnoi, disclosed the success of the raids, noting that out of the targeted locations, three yielded substantial results. Items recovered included 93 packets of smack from Mulla Arshad's residence, a 315-bore pistol from Tajaur's home, and a similar weapon along with two live cartridges from Mahwar's house. Furthermore, 32 vehicle fines were issued, and several vehicles were confiscated during the operation.

In the wake of November 24's violent clash, which resulted in four fatalities, law enforcement authorities have arrested 39 individuals. The ongoing investigations have also unveiled fired cartridge cases marked 'Made in USA' and from Pakistan Ordnance Factory, underlining the complexity of the situation in Sambhal. Police are committed to continuing search efforts in collaboration with municipal bodies, focusing on gathering evidence and maintaining public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)