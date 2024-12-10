NIA Secures Custody of Notorious Human Trafficker Kamran Haider
A special NIA court has given custody of international human trafficker Kamran Haider to the NIA until December 13. Arrested in Hyderabad, Zaidi allegedly trafficked Indian youths to Southeast Asia for fraudulent call centers, offering fake job opportunities and confiscating their passports upon arrival.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court granted the custody of Kamran Haider, an alleged international human trafficker, to the agency until December 13. Known as Zaidi, Haider was apprehended by the Delhi Police's special cell in Hyderabad last Saturday.
The NIA had declared a Rs 2-lakh reward for Zaidi's capture, as he was wanted in connection with trafficking Indian youths to Southeast Asia for coercive employment in fraudulent call centers. After assessing the NIA's plea, Principal District and Sessions Judge Vimal Kumar Yadav sanctioned the custody.
Kamran Haider's arrest follows an FIR lodged by Naresh Lakhavat at New Friends Colony police station on July 25, where he reported being duped by Ali International Services in New Delhi. Lakhavat recounted being coerced to work in Thailand, where his passport was seized, and he was forced into fraudulent activities.
