Madhya Pradesh Shivers: Cold Wave Intensifies Across the State

Madhya Pradesh faces a severe cold wave, causing night temperatures to plunge and residents to seek warmth from bonfires. The chill affects areas like Ujjain, a site of religious ritual, compelling both residents and visitors to bundle up. The Met office forecasts continued low temperatures across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 12:05 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 12:05 IST
People gathered near bonfire in Ujjain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As winter takes a firm grip, a biting cold wave is sweeping across Madhya Pradesh, leading to a notable drop in nighttime temperatures. Many residents are turning to bonfires for warmth as early morning cold intensifies.

In Ujjain, locals report increased cold over the past two days, prompting gatherings around bonfires. Visitors to the city, notably those attending rituals at the Mahakaleshwar temple, also seek solace near the fires.

The cold snap has not spared Gwalior and Bhopal, where residents braced the chilly mornings with woolen attire. The Meteorological Office reported night temperatures of 10°C in Ujjain, 8.5°C in Gwalior, and 7.8°C in Bhopal, with several regions recording single-digit lows.

(With inputs from agencies.)

