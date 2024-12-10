Madhya Pradesh Shivers: Cold Wave Intensifies Across the State

As winter takes a firm grip, a biting cold wave is sweeping across Madhya Pradesh, leading to a notable drop in nighttime temperatures. Many residents are turning to bonfires for warmth as early morning cold intensifies.

In Ujjain, locals report increased cold over the past two days, prompting gatherings around bonfires. Visitors to the city, notably those attending rituals at the Mahakaleshwar temple, also seek solace near the fires.

The cold snap has not spared Gwalior and Bhopal, where residents braced the chilly mornings with woolen attire. The Meteorological Office reported night temperatures of 10°C in Ujjain, 8.5°C in Gwalior, and 7.8°C in Bhopal, with several regions recording single-digit lows.

