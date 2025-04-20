Left Menu

Ukraine's Urgent Gas Gap: A Winter Energy Challenge

Ukraine faces a potential shortage, needing up to 6.3 bcm of gas for the 2025/26 winter due to war damage. Current reserves are critically low. The country plans to import substantial gas volumes, but financial challenges persist in meeting the required quantities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 20-04-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 16:03 IST
Ukraine's Urgent Gas Gap: A Winter Energy Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine is bracing for a significant energy challenge as it may need to import up to 6.3 billion cubic meters of gas for the 2025/26 winter season. This alarming necessity arises as the nation grapples with record low reserves, a consequence of war-related damage to key facilities.

Former gas transit operator head Serhiy Makogon highlighted that on April 16, the storage level stood at a mere 0.7 bcm. This figure represents only 2.22% of full storage capacity, emphasizing the pressing need for imports. Makogon stresses the requirement for at least 12.8 bcm of gas in reserve to maintain optimal pressure in storage systems.

While Ukraine's state oil and gas firm, Naftogaz, suggests a lower import volume of 4.6 bcm, financial hurdles loom large. The estimated cost of necessary imports could reach $3 billion, far exceeding the current available funds. Ensuring steady gas flow, Ukraine has a guaranteed capacity of 1.5 bcm per month, needing up to four months of full-capacity imports to reach its target.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025