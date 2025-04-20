Ukraine's Urgent Gas Gap: A Winter Energy Challenge
Ukraine faces a potential shortage, needing up to 6.3 bcm of gas for the 2025/26 winter due to war damage. Current reserves are critically low. The country plans to import substantial gas volumes, but financial challenges persist in meeting the required quantities.
Ukraine is bracing for a significant energy challenge as it may need to import up to 6.3 billion cubic meters of gas for the 2025/26 winter season. This alarming necessity arises as the nation grapples with record low reserves, a consequence of war-related damage to key facilities.
Former gas transit operator head Serhiy Makogon highlighted that on April 16, the storage level stood at a mere 0.7 bcm. This figure represents only 2.22% of full storage capacity, emphasizing the pressing need for imports. Makogon stresses the requirement for at least 12.8 bcm of gas in reserve to maintain optimal pressure in storage systems.
While Ukraine's state oil and gas firm, Naftogaz, suggests a lower import volume of 4.6 bcm, financial hurdles loom large. The estimated cost of necessary imports could reach $3 billion, far exceeding the current available funds. Ensuring steady gas flow, Ukraine has a guaranteed capacity of 1.5 bcm per month, needing up to four months of full-capacity imports to reach its target.
(With inputs from agencies.)
