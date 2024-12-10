Left Menu

Tribute to a Visionary: Karnataka Mourns the Loss of SM Krishna

Karnataka Agriculture Minister N Chaluvaraya Swamy aims to honor former CM SM Krishna by proposing a knowledge city in his name. Krishna, who passed away at 92, was pivotal in Bengaluru’s IT evolution. His death is deeply mourned across the state and country.

Updated: 10-12-2024 12:06 IST
Tribute to a Visionary: Karnataka Mourns the Loss of SM Krishna
Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Agriculture Minister N Chaluvaraya Swamy announced plans to propose a knowledge city named after former Chief Minister SM Krishna, commemorating his legacy. Swamy emphasized Krishna's instrumental role in Bengaluru's IT boom and leadership qualities that marked his political career.

Through a social media post, Swamy expressed profound sorrow over Krishna's passing, describing it as an irreparable loss to both the state and national political landscape. Swamy hailed Krishna as a thinker and pioneer, whose influence extended beyond Karnataka's borders.

Krishna, celebrated as a gentleman and visionary, made significant strides in industrial development and job creation in Bangalore. His endearing legacy is remembered with deep mourning by citizens, following his demise at 92 from prolonged illness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

