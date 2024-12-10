Congress Accuses Government of Stifling Parliamentary Debate

The Congress has leveled serious allegations against the ruling party, claiming it is intentionally avoiding meaningful debate in Parliament. This accusation was echoed by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra following a meeting of Congress Lok Sabha MPs chaired by Rahul Gandhi.

While trying to prompt discussions, Priyanka stated, "We try every day to have a discussion, but they don't want to." Her comments came amid opposition protests within the Parliament complex, specifically concerning the Adani issue.

In response to accusations that the Opposition is obstructing proceedings, Congress MP Manickam Tagore pointed to derogatory remarks allegedly made against the Leader of Opposition. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, however, argued that the Opposition was silencing him. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced early adjournments, continuing a pattern seen since the winter session began on November 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)