Left Menu

Congress Accuses Government of Stifling Parliamentary Debate

Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi, expressed frustration over the government's alleged reluctance to engage in parliamentary discussions. Opposition leaders staged a protest over the Adani issue, while BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claimed his voice is being suppressed. Disruptions led to early adjournments in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 12:06 IST
Congress Accuses Government of Stifling Parliamentary Debate
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has leveled serious allegations against the ruling party, claiming it is intentionally avoiding meaningful debate in Parliament. This accusation was echoed by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra following a meeting of Congress Lok Sabha MPs chaired by Rahul Gandhi.

While trying to prompt discussions, Priyanka stated, "We try every day to have a discussion, but they don't want to." Her comments came amid opposition protests within the Parliament complex, specifically concerning the Adani issue.

In response to accusations that the Opposition is obstructing proceedings, Congress MP Manickam Tagore pointed to derogatory remarks allegedly made against the Leader of Opposition. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, however, argued that the Opposition was silencing him. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced early adjournments, continuing a pattern seen since the winter session began on November 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024