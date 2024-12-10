Left Menu

Nationwide Protests in India: Solidarity with Bangladeshi Hindus

On Tuesday, numerous Hindu organizations and civic groups staged protests across India in response to reported attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. Demonstrators demanded immediate actions from the United Nations and condemned Bangladesh’s alleged persecution of minority communities, urging diplomatic intervention from India to ensure their safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 22:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, diverse Hindu organizations and civic groups orchestrated protests throughout India, reacting to reported assaults on Hindus in Bangladesh. At various locations, including Delhi's Chanakyapuri and Lucknow, protestors called for United Nations intervention and condemned what they termed the 'genocide' of Hindus in the neighboring country.

Significant personalities addressed rallies across the nation, stressing the historically robust relations between India and Bangladesh while urging for the protection of minority communities. Memoranda were submitted to various authorities, emphasizing the need for diplomatic efforts to safeguard the rights and security of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

Amidst intensified security, gatherings outside the Bangladesh High Commission were observed, as well as symbolic human chains in Ahmedabad and protests in Jammu, Dharamsala, and other cities, underlining the need for urgent attention from international bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

