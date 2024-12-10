Nationwide Protests in India: Solidarity with Bangladeshi Hindus
On Tuesday, numerous Hindu organizations and civic groups staged protests across India in response to reported attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. Demonstrators demanded immediate actions from the United Nations and condemned Bangladesh’s alleged persecution of minority communities, urging diplomatic intervention from India to ensure their safety.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, diverse Hindu organizations and civic groups orchestrated protests throughout India, reacting to reported assaults on Hindus in Bangladesh. At various locations, including Delhi's Chanakyapuri and Lucknow, protestors called for United Nations intervention and condemned what they termed the 'genocide' of Hindus in the neighboring country.
Significant personalities addressed rallies across the nation, stressing the historically robust relations between India and Bangladesh while urging for the protection of minority communities. Memoranda were submitted to various authorities, emphasizing the need for diplomatic efforts to safeguard the rights and security of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.
Amidst intensified security, gatherings outside the Bangladesh High Commission were observed, as well as symbolic human chains in Ahmedabad and protests in Jammu, Dharamsala, and other cities, underlining the need for urgent attention from international bodies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- protests
- India
- Hindus
- Bangladesh
- minorities
- diplomatic
- United Nations
- solidarity
- attacks
- rights
ALSO READ
Moscow's Diplomatic Moves: Afghanistan's Quest for Peace
Diplomatic Tensions Spike over WWII Memorial Services
Diplomatic Espionage Tensions: Russia Expels British Envoy
Diplomatic Hopes Rise Amid Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Talks
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to Embark on Diplomatic Visits