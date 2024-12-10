Nationwide Protests in India: Solidarity with Bangladeshi Hindus

On Tuesday, diverse Hindu organizations and civic groups orchestrated protests throughout India, reacting to reported assaults on Hindus in Bangladesh. At various locations, including Delhi's Chanakyapuri and Lucknow, protestors called for United Nations intervention and condemned what they termed the 'genocide' of Hindus in the neighboring country.

Significant personalities addressed rallies across the nation, stressing the historically robust relations between India and Bangladesh while urging for the protection of minority communities. Memoranda were submitted to various authorities, emphasizing the need for diplomatic efforts to safeguard the rights and security of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

Amidst intensified security, gatherings outside the Bangladesh High Commission were observed, as well as symbolic human chains in Ahmedabad and protests in Jammu, Dharamsala, and other cities, underlining the need for urgent attention from international bodies.

