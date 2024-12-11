Zelenskiy's Call for Patriot Systems Amid Rising Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has once again urged Ukraine's allies to provide 10-12 more Patriot air defense systems. This plea comes on the heels of a Russian missile attack that claimed at least four lives in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia.

Expressing frustration, Zelenskiy stated that the additional systems would fully protect Ukrainian airspace, rendering Russian offensives pointless. He advocated utilizing frozen Russian funds, estimated at $30 billion, to finance the defense acquisition.

In Zaporizhzhia, rescue efforts continue after a missile attack demolished a clinic. This regular onslaught poses a severe threat, emphasized by a recent drone incident targeting the region's nuclear power plant vehicles, raising concerns about Russia's disregard for international protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)