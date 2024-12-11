Left Menu

Monument Bank and Quinnox Win Esteemed Technology Award at TESTA 2024

Monument Bank, in partnership with Quinnox, won the Best Use of Technology in a Project award at TESTA 2024 for their innovative use of AI-powered platform Qyrus. The project improved testing processes, resulted in significant financial savings, and reduced developer time, accelerating product release cycles and quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-12-2024 14:47 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 14:47 IST
Monument Bank, in collaboration with Quinnox, has secured the Best Use of Technology in a Project award at the TESTA 2024. This accolade highlights their successful integration of advanced technology to enhance service efficiency and delivery.

The partnership centered around Quinnox's AI-enhanced test automation platform, Qyrus, which enabled Monument Bank to significantly streamline its testing procedures. The result was a remarkable 213% return on investment and savings exceeding $1 million in a mere six months. Moreover, there was a 90% reduction in QA and developer time, facilitating faster and more efficient product rollouts.

Quinnox's COO, Rekha Raj, expressed elation about the award, noting that it underscores the importance of advanced technology for achieving substantial business outcomes. Sudip Dasgupta, Monument Bank's CTO, praised Qyrus for its impressive ability to integrate various testing scenarios, expediting release cycles, and boosting product quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

