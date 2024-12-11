Monument Bank and Quinnox Win Esteemed Technology Award at TESTA 2024

Monument Bank, in collaboration with Quinnox, has secured the Best Use of Technology in a Project award at the TESTA 2024. This accolade highlights their successful integration of advanced technology to enhance service efficiency and delivery.

The partnership centered around Quinnox's AI-enhanced test automation platform, Qyrus, which enabled Monument Bank to significantly streamline its testing procedures. The result was a remarkable 213% return on investment and savings exceeding $1 million in a mere six months. Moreover, there was a 90% reduction in QA and developer time, facilitating faster and more efficient product rollouts.

Quinnox's COO, Rekha Raj, expressed elation about the award, noting that it underscores the importance of advanced technology for achieving substantial business outcomes. Sudip Dasgupta, Monument Bank's CTO, praised Qyrus for its impressive ability to integrate various testing scenarios, expediting release cycles, and boosting product quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)