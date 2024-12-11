Tensions Escalate as Ukraine Strikes Russian Ports
Ukraine targeted a Russian port on the Azov Sea and an oil depot in Bryansk, increasing tensions between the two nations. Russia warned that Ukraine's use of U.S. ATACMS missiles risks escalating the conflict. The attacks, seen as retaliation for strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities, have raised serious concerns.
Ukraine has intensified its military efforts by striking a southern Russian port located on the Azov Sea with missiles, alongside triggering a fire at an oil depot in the western Bryansk region using drones, according to officials and various media outlets.
The specifics of the port attack remain unclear, although Russia has expressed concern over Ukraine's deployment of U.S. ATACMS missiles, suggesting it may point to direct Western involvement in the conflict and raise the risk of a wider war. Kyiv justifies these actions as retaliatory measures for Russian attacks that have severely impacted Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
Russia's defense ministry reported that its air defense systems intercepted 14 Ukrainian drones in Bryansk, Russia. Simultaneously, a massive fire erupted at an oil depot, reportedly caused by Ukrainian military actions. However, oil transit to Europe appears unaffected, according to Kazakhstan pipeline operator Kaztransoil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
