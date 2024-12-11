Left Menu

JPC Engages Darul Uloom Deoband for Insight on Waqf Bill

The Joint Parliamentary Committee on Waqf invites Darul Uloom Deoband for input on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. With a deadline set for the 2025 Budget Session, the committee emphasizes stakeholder engagement to address issues like mismanagement and corruption in waqf properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:12 IST
JPC Engages Darul Uloom Deoband for Insight on Waqf Bill
JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jagdambika Pal, the Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Waqf, announced on Wednesday an invitation extended to the respected Darul Uloom Deoband for suggestions on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. In his conversation with ANI, Pal highlighted the institution's role in producing Islamic scholars and its significance in the legislative process.

With the Waqf Amendment Bill under review, the JPC seeks contributions from prominent organizations. Earlier, Maulana Arshad Madani, President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, was present at the committee's meeting held in Parliament to deliberate on the bill. The Lok Sabha has recently agreed to extend the committee's tenure, requiring a report by the end of the 2025 Budget Session.

Pal revealed that the committee had already conducted 27 meetings in Delhi, engaging with multiple stakeholders and ministries. The JPC aims for comprehensive insights into amending the Waqf Act, long criticized for mismanagement and corruption. Proposed reforms include digitization and enhanced audits for transparency and reclaiming illegally occupied properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024