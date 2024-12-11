JPC Engages Darul Uloom Deoband for Insight on Waqf Bill

Jagdambika Pal, the Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Waqf, announced on Wednesday an invitation extended to the respected Darul Uloom Deoband for suggestions on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. In his conversation with ANI, Pal highlighted the institution's role in producing Islamic scholars and its significance in the legislative process.

With the Waqf Amendment Bill under review, the JPC seeks contributions from prominent organizations. Earlier, Maulana Arshad Madani, President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, was present at the committee's meeting held in Parliament to deliberate on the bill. The Lok Sabha has recently agreed to extend the committee's tenure, requiring a report by the end of the 2025 Budget Session.

Pal revealed that the committee had already conducted 27 meetings in Delhi, engaging with multiple stakeholders and ministries. The JPC aims for comprehensive insights into amending the Waqf Act, long criticized for mismanagement and corruption. Proposed reforms include digitization and enhanced audits for transparency and reclaiming illegally occupied properties.

