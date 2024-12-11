Supreme Court Cautions Against Misuse of Section 498A in Matrimonial Disputes

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court has voiced apprehension over the increasing abuse of Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code, initially designed to penalize cruelty against married women by their husbands and relatives. Justices BV Nagarathna and N Kotiswar Singh highlighted that the provision, meant for safeguarding women, is being exploited for personal grudges.

The apex court's remarks came during the quashing of a Section 498A case against a husband and his parents. The judgment addressed the growing misuse of the provision amidst rising matrimonial disputes, where vague allegations are often levied without proper scrutiny, leading to unjust legal actions.

The court urged a prudent examination of complaints to prevent the misuse of Section 498A as a means of coercion in marital conflicts. The verdict follows a criminal appeal from a husband and his family against the Telangana High Court's refusal to quash a domestic cruelty case amidst marital dissolution proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)