Supreme Court Cautions Against Misuse of Section 498A in Matrimonial Disputes

The Supreme Court highlights concerns over the misuse of Section 498A of the IPC, intended to prevent cruelty against married women, which is now being used as a tool for personal vendetta. The court stressed the importance of scrutinizing allegations to prevent the misuse of legal processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:18 IST
Supreme Court Cautions Against Misuse of Section 498A in Matrimonial Disputes
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court has voiced apprehension over the increasing abuse of Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code, initially designed to penalize cruelty against married women by their husbands and relatives. Justices BV Nagarathna and N Kotiswar Singh highlighted that the provision, meant for safeguarding women, is being exploited for personal grudges.

The apex court's remarks came during the quashing of a Section 498A case against a husband and his parents. The judgment addressed the growing misuse of the provision amidst rising matrimonial disputes, where vague allegations are often levied without proper scrutiny, leading to unjust legal actions.

The court urged a prudent examination of complaints to prevent the misuse of Section 498A as a means of coercion in marital conflicts. The verdict follows a criminal appeal from a husband and his family against the Telangana High Court's refusal to quash a domestic cruelty case amidst marital dissolution proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

