Left Menu

Women Helpline Impacts 81.64 Lakh Women, Says Ministry

The Ministry of Women and Child Development reports that the Women Helpline has helped over 81.64 lakh women since 2015, offering round-the-clock support. The scheme, part of Mission Shakti, provides emergency services through the 181 hotline. However, West Bengal has not implemented the program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:55 IST
Women Helpline Impacts 81.64 Lakh Women, Says Ministry
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Women and Child Development revealed on Wednesday that the Women Helpline has successfully assisted more than 81.64 lakh women since its launch, up to October 31, 2024. The Women Helpline (WHL), operational from April 1, 2015, offers extensive support to women across the nation.

Functioning under the Sambal vertical of Mission Shakti, the helpline provides 24/7 emergency and non-emergency assistance to women through the short code 181. It connects them with relevant authorities including police, One Stop Centres, and legal services, and disseminates information about women's welfare programs. WHL operates in 35 States and Union Territories, according to the ministry's statement.

The Ministry also noted the absence of implementation by the West Bengal government. As per the Mission Shakti Guidelines, States and Union Territories are in charge of executing the scheme, with responsibilities including conducting public awareness efforts. The information was presented by Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, during a Rajya Sabha session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024