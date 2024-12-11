Women Helpline Impacts 81.64 Lakh Women, Says Ministry

The Ministry of Women and Child Development revealed on Wednesday that the Women Helpline has successfully assisted more than 81.64 lakh women since its launch, up to October 31, 2024. The Women Helpline (WHL), operational from April 1, 2015, offers extensive support to women across the nation.

Functioning under the Sambal vertical of Mission Shakti, the helpline provides 24/7 emergency and non-emergency assistance to women through the short code 181. It connects them with relevant authorities including police, One Stop Centres, and legal services, and disseminates information about women's welfare programs. WHL operates in 35 States and Union Territories, according to the ministry's statement.

The Ministry also noted the absence of implementation by the West Bengal government. As per the Mission Shakti Guidelines, States and Union Territories are in charge of executing the scheme, with responsibilities including conducting public awareness efforts. The information was presented by Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, during a Rajya Sabha session.

(With inputs from agencies.)