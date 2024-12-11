Left Menu

Rajasthan's Investment Summit Sparks Rs 35 Lakh Crore in MoUs

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma affirmed the success of the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, highlighting collaborations with 32 countries and MoUs worth Rs 35 lakh crore. Prominent industrialists, including Mukesh Ambani and Anil Agarwal, attended. Plans for infrastructure development aim to bolster Rajasthan's path to becoming a major economic hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 18:25 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The recently concluded Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit has been hailed as a monumental event for the state, says Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. Having drawn participation from 32 countries, the summit signals growing global interest in Rajasthan's industrial potential.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the summit resulted in the signing of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) valued at Rs 35 lakh crore. 'This summit will mark a new chapter in Rajasthan's development,' Sharma remarked, emphasizing that these agreements are poised to dramatically enhance the state's industrial and economic landscape.

Notable industrial figures like Mukesh Ambani and Anil Agarwal attended the three-day event in Jaipur. Plans are underway for rapid infrastructure growth, including the expansion of roads and a focus on a progressive startup ecosystem. These efforts aim to transform Rajasthan into a major economic force in the coming years, according to Sharma.

