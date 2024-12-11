Rajasthan's Investment Summit Sparks Rs 35 Lakh Crore in MoUs
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma affirmed the success of the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, highlighting collaborations with 32 countries and MoUs worth Rs 35 lakh crore. Prominent industrialists, including Mukesh Ambani and Anil Agarwal, attended. Plans for infrastructure development aim to bolster Rajasthan's path to becoming a major economic hub.
- Country:
- India
The recently concluded Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit has been hailed as a monumental event for the state, says Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. Having drawn participation from 32 countries, the summit signals growing global interest in Rajasthan's industrial potential.
Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the summit resulted in the signing of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) valued at Rs 35 lakh crore. 'This summit will mark a new chapter in Rajasthan's development,' Sharma remarked, emphasizing that these agreements are poised to dramatically enhance the state's industrial and economic landscape.
Notable industrial figures like Mukesh Ambani and Anil Agarwal attended the three-day event in Jaipur. Plans are underway for rapid infrastructure growth, including the expansion of roads and a focus on a progressive startup ecosystem. These efforts aim to transform Rajasthan into a major economic force in the coming years, according to Sharma.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Former Chief Justice Calls for Judicial Reforms in Infrastructure and Recruitment
Manchester United's Financial Rebound Amid Infrastructure Overhaul
Odisha Chief Minister Urges Disaster-Resistant Infrastructure Development
Africa Must Overcome Infrastructure Challenges to Harness Benefits of AI, Says Expert at 2024 African Economic Conference
Maharashtra Allocates Over Rs 179 Crore to Modernize Court Infrastructure