Rajasthan's Investment Summit Sparks Rs 35 Lakh Crore in MoUs

The recently concluded Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit has been hailed as a monumental event for the state, says Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. Having drawn participation from 32 countries, the summit signals growing global interest in Rajasthan's industrial potential.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the summit resulted in the signing of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) valued at Rs 35 lakh crore. 'This summit will mark a new chapter in Rajasthan's development,' Sharma remarked, emphasizing that these agreements are poised to dramatically enhance the state's industrial and economic landscape.

Notable industrial figures like Mukesh Ambani and Anil Agarwal attended the three-day event in Jaipur. Plans are underway for rapid infrastructure growth, including the expansion of roads and a focus on a progressive startup ecosystem. These efforts aim to transform Rajasthan into a major economic force in the coming years, according to Sharma.

