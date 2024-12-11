Left Menu

Sanjay Malhotra Takes Helm as RBI Governor Amid Economic Turbulence

Sanjay Malhotra has assumed the position of the 26th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, aiming to build trust, ensure growth, and maintain stability amid rising inflation and declining growth. His approach includes leveraging technology, innovation, and a consultative policy-making method.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:50 IST
Sanjay Malhotra
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Malhotra has stepped into his role as the 26th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, pledging to focus on building trust, fostering growth, and ensuring stability in a time of economic challenge.

The new central bank governor takes charge amid high inflation, decreased growth rates, and a declining rupee against the U.S. dollar, expressing commitment to a steady monetary policy approach.

Malhotra highlights his commitment to financial inclusion, technological advancement, and innovation while addressing issues caused by geopolitical tensions and climate risks in his maiden address.

(With inputs from agencies.)

