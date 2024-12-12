Left Menu

Dreams Deferred: The Struggle of Migrant Workers in Lebanon

Isatta Bah, from Sierra Leone, awaits an exit visa in Lebanon to escape exploitative work conditions under the criticized Kafala system. Amidst war horrors and systemic neglect, over 10,000 migrants seek repatriation. A support network facilitates returns while shelters provide temporary refuge for those left behind.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 12-12-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 12:57 IST
In the outskirts of Beirut, Isatta Bah clutches her baby as she waits in a crowded shelter for an exit visa to Sierra Leone. The 24-year-old seeks to reunite with family after enduring exploitative conditions and the ravages of war in Lebanon.

Lebanon, long a destination for migrant workers, has become a trap for many like Bah, ensnared by the Kafala system. Promised stable jobs and decent pay, workers find themselves in harsh realities with confiscated passports and long hours, often facing abuse.

With the recent ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, over 10,000 migrants are requesting repatriation. Efforts led by the IOM, NGOs, and community groups aim to assist, though challenges remain, especially with government shelters often unwelcoming to non-Lebanese citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

