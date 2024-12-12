Maharashtra in Chaos: Delayed Cabinet Formation Fuels Unrest

Tensions in Maharashtra have escalated as the ruling Mahayuti coalition delays forming a state cabinet, drawing sharp criticism from Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey. He questioned the Mahayuti's priorities, citing recent violence in Parbhani as indicative of a governance vacuum and deteriorating law and order.

Violent clashes erupted over the alleged vandalism of an Indian Constitution replica in Parbhani, prompting demands for immediate cabinet formation. MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticized the absence of a Home Minister and questioned the state's ability to maintain order, calling for urgent governmental action.

Congress MP Varsha Gaekwad echoed these concerns, emphasizing the need for swift cabinet appointments to address governance failures. Police detained fifty individuals after unrest in Parbhani, with authorities urging public tranquility and law enforcement maintaining heightened vigilance.

